6,178 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Purchased by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235,482 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,234,000 after buying an additional 443,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.58 during trading on Wednesday. 117,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,698. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.