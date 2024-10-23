52,914 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $120,948,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,935,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4,782.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,254,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 61.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

