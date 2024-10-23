2,019 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Bought by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,232,000 after buying an additional 553,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,948,000 after acquiring an additional 200,657 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Veralto by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,814,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,746,000 after acquiring an additional 132,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Veralto by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,492,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.54. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.04.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

