1,112 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $192.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $121.70 and a 52-week high of $198.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

