10,099 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 400.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,870.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,870.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,467,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. General Mills’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

