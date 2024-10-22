ZEON Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 33% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 192.6% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $47.41 million and $14,926.87 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZEON

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

