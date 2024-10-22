Xcel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,393. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

