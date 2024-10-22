Xcel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,083 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 2.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 55.7% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $1,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,589,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.28. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DZ Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

