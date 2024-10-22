WT Wealth Management Cuts Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $251.48. 2,672,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,202,842. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

