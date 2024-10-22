WT Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 156,501 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 685.4% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 203,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 177,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,447,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,821. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

