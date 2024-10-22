World Mobile Token Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $118.65 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00041415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000091 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.