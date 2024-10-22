Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 252 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $80.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,905,051. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

