Winnebago Industries (WGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

