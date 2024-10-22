Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 225 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 36.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $9,586,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.19.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

