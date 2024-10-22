Winch Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,688 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $33.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.