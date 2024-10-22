Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
NYSE WEA opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Buffett Trims BAC Holdings:What It Means for the Stock’s Future
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Bank of America Sees Gold as the Last Safe Haven: Top 3 Picks
- Stock Average Calculator
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.