Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEAGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE WEA opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

