Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

SBI stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

