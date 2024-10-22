Waterway Wealth Management LLC Has $14.15 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $14,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.