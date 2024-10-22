Waterway Wealth Management LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dover by 208.0% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.75.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $192.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.78. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $195.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

