Warner Financial Inc. Raises Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000.

NASDAQ DMXF traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

