Warner Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.9% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,519,146. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

