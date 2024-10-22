Warner Financial Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 209.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.29. 82,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,415. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $89.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

