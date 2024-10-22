Warner Financial Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. 458,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

