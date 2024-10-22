Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $22,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.07. The company had a trading volume of 158,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,727. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.76. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $293.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

