Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded down $17.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.21. 13,783,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,359,087. The stock has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.91. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.58 and a 12 month high of $194.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

