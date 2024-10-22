Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 642.2% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. 29,398,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,478,766. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

