Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after buying an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,071,000 after acquiring an additional 881,611 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,682,000 after purchasing an additional 795,987 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,507,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,794. The company has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

