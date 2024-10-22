Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.61. 1,996,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,719. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.04 and a 200-day moving average of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.71.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

