Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $74.64 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.66 or 0.00003945 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $74.64 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,985,022.23806092 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.76654758 USD and is up 7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $9,407,774.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

