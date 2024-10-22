Vulcan Forged PYR 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.35 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $73.49 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00003891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,113.73 or 0.99862678 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00013159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007636 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00065493 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,983,184.25706092 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.65802332 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $5,024,149.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

