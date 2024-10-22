On October 8, 2024, Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACU) informed The Nasdaq Stock Market that its Sponsor, Vision Sensing LLC, did not deposit the necessary extension fee into the Company’s trust account at Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company. This fee was due on October 3, 2024, to extend the deadline for the initial business combination from October 3, 2024, to November 3, 2024. Consequently, the Company will no longer pursue a business combination, leading to the voluntary delisting of its securities from Nasdaq.

It is expected that Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to delist the securities, with the delisting becoming effective ten days after filing. Subsequently, the Company anticipates filing a Form 15 with the SEC to terminate the registration of its securities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Additionally, as of October 18, 2024, the per-share redemption price for Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp.’s class A common stock was around $11.92. Following redemption, the Company plans to dissolve and liquidate, extinguishing the rights of public stockholders and addressing obligations under the Delaware General Corporation Law.

Beneficial owners holding public shares in “street name” will automatically receive the Redemption Amount, while warrants will expire worthless. After October 21, 2024, the Company will halt all operations except those necessary for winding up its business.

A press release was issued on October 21, 2024, announcing the Company’s dissolution and liquidation. Forward-looking statements in the report caution that actual results may differ from expectations, advising against reliance on such predictions. The Company commits to updating forward-looking statements as required by law.

Finally, with regards to this action, Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has provided a Press Release as Exhibit 99.1.

This concludes the current report issued by Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. on October 21, 2024.

