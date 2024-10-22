Vicus Capital Sells 1,638 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 504,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 469,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5,682.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 170,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

