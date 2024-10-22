Vicus Capital Sells 1,382 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $425,567,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $96.89. 1,522,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,921,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

