Vicus Capital Purchases 5,131 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vicus Capital owned about 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 136,165 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 624,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 77,883 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,331,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 260,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $71.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.89. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $74.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

