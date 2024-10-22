Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 346,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 315,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 265,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,851,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 806,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

