Vicus Capital Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,984,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after purchasing an additional 308,117 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1,017.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 125,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,023,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,476,000 after acquiring an additional 122,749 shares during the period. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,082,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.10. The company had a trading volume of 82,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,273. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $100.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.97.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.