Vicus Capital Has $26 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,061,000 after buying an additional 4,521,769 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 41,040,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,144 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,091.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,666 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,724,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,886,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.79. 3,023,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,798,564. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

