Vicus Capital Buys 1,603 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 0.31% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:TPLC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.