Vicus Capital Acquires 5,229 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after buying an additional 539,682 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after acquiring an additional 285,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,371,000 after acquiring an additional 166,821 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,218. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

