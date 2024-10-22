VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Shares Acquired by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,932 shares during the period. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF makes up about 5.4% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.01% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $53,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,693,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,173,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000.

NASDAQ:VFLO traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.0214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

