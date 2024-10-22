Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.70 and last traded at $112.82. Approximately 2,071,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,299,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.11.

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

