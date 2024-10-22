Ventum Financial Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$19.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Ventum Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.20 to C$17.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.54.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$14.33 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, with a total value of C$815,854.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

