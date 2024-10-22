Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Velas has a total market cap of $26.67 million and $477,343.59 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00041281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

