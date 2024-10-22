Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after purchasing an additional 670,164 shares in the last quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after buying an additional 534,143 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,523,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,124,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,640,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,180,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $119.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $120.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

