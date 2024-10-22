Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 10.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Exchange Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.56 and its 200 day moving average is $268.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $289.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

