Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,062,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $198,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $840,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,052,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.88. 1,775,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,707. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

