Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.98. 2,087,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.