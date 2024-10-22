Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Decreased by Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

