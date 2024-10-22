Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $34,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,866,000 after purchasing an additional 69,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.88. The stock had a trading volume of 240,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,353. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $205.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

