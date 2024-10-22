Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.24 and last traded at $99.24, with a volume of 311166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.89.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.53.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.