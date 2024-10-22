Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.24 and last traded at $99.24, with a volume of 311166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.53.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

